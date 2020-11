The mysterious new wave band The Network, who swear they're not Green Day even though everyone knows they're Green Day, have released their first new music since their 2003 debut, Money Money 2020.

The 4-song EP Trans AM includes such a danceable synth-rock bangers as "Ivankkka is a Nazi" (above), which you should listen to if you've ever wanted to hear someone sing about "Gucci Swastikas."