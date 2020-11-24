Support the Georgia Peach Corps and Stacy Abrams' New Georgia Project

In addition to sending out postcards, I have donated to the Georgia Peach Corp and to Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock directly.

It feels like turning the two senate seats in Georgia blue would help things here a lot.

Georgia Peach Corps:

The Georgia Peach Corps is a new campaign partnering with Stacey Abrams' New Georgia Project Action Fund to GOTV for Georgia's two Senate runoffs!

We aim to help The New Georgia Project register 10,000 new voters by the December 7 state deadline and safely knock on 1 Million doors to make sure all registered voters cast a ballot by Election Day on January 5, 2021.

The Georgia Peach Corps will be sending voter registration/pledge-to-vote coffee and donut trucks in support of NGP's efforts to flip the state. The trucks will come from the community, bring in local revenue, and serve coffee and donuts while safely registering and mobilizing voters. They will be instantly recognizable by their bold NGP and "Sweet Georgia Ground" logos. We will also be texting, phone banking, and raising money to train and equip dozens of volunteers — and a few paid field directors — to assist the New Georgia Project's troops on the ground in Georgia.

All of our actions will be respectful, self-sufficient, Covid-safe, and serve the unique needs of each Georgia community where we are active.

Support the Georgia Peach Corps!

$10 Fuels up a potential voter with coffee and donuts

$25 Feeds a Georgia volunteer for the day

$100 Gets texts to 400 unregistered Georgia voters

$250 Sponsors a trained volunteer for a week

$1000 Helps pay for one Georgia Peach Corps Field Director

$5000 Keeps a COVID safe 'Sweet Georgia Ground' truck rolling, registering and mobilizing voters