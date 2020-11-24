Temporary Jeopardy! host named to replace Alex Trebek

Ken Jennings, the best Jeopardy! contestant in the history of the show, will be the interim Jeopardy! host when taping resumes November 30. Various other hosts will follow Jennings to replace Alex Trebek, the legendary host who passed away from pancreatic cancer on November 8.

The additional hosts to follow Ken Jennings will be announced at a later date. Levar Burton is the leading candidate especially among Reading Rainbow fans, where Burton hosted for 21 seasons, as well as those looking to see a more diverse Hollywood.

Ken Jennings is a great trivia master and hopefully a competent game show host too. Jennings is unquestionably the Jeopardy! GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), not only due to his record 74 game win streak, but also by beating the other top contestants in Jeopardy! history, during Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournament last January.

There will only ever be one Alex Trebek, but I'm honored to be helping Jeopardy! out with this in January. https://t.co/2m2b5IQnkw — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 23, 2020

Trebek was always great but never seemed to punch up the name of the show when saying it. There is an exclamation point at the end and it should be appropriately shouted. Here's hoping Jennings announces Jeopardy! the way it is written.