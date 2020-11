Late Tuesday night, Axios reported that outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump has told confidants he plans to pardon Michael Flynn, citing "two sources with direct knowledge."

Fox News has confirmed.

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his work with Russian individuals.

Below, from Twitter — observations on Tuesday night as the news breaks, from reporters and analysts whose opinions I find interesting.

A reminder: Trump fired Flynn. https://t.co/9nZVBBE38n — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) November 25, 2020

Of course he's pardoning Flynn. Just trying to sow the seeds for such a cynical use of the pardon power so he can try to pardon himself & his family. Fortunately, the ruse won't work and there are state investigations. Truth is back. Trump has much to fear https://t.co/7n43eWMLcM — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) November 25, 2020

#FinCENFiles: Michael Flynn's Bank Raised Alarms On His Transactions, But Only After Trump Fired Him



Secret government documents identified more than $500,000 in suspicious payments originating in Turkey. https://t.co/88pMxXkn4F pic.twitter.com/UoVAgsdi70 — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) November 25, 2020