Black Friday is dropping by early this year for huge savings on 30 great items

For the Black Friday lovers out there, we understand this year is going to be hard for you. All the old rules about scouting doorbuster deals, camping out, and planning your post-Thanksgiving shopping tactics are no more this year.

But don't worry – just because there's no physical doorbusting going on this year doesn't mean you can't be digitally doorbusting with the same gusto. In fact, you could start ripping those metaphorical doors off their cyber hinges right now thanks to armloads of Black Friday pricing that's already gone into effect on hundreds of items.

To help get you started, here are 30 great gift options that are already being discounted heavily for all those anxious holiday buyers.

Enjoy the great outdoors

Here's the gift that will be the first one eagerly plucked out of its box during gift unwrapping. The Spectre's four high-speed propellers, guided by 6-axis gyro sensitivity, make it the most power-packed drone TRNDlabs has ever developed. New pilots can zip through the air and even pull off crazy aerobatic maneuvers with brilliant control and stability. Plus, the on-board HD camera can record the entire adventure.

If you don't need to drive, this scooter is the perfect alternative. The peppy 250-watt motor can carry you as many as 12 miles at up to 14 mph, even on hills and inclines. The entire vehicle folds up for storage or transport, and there's even a detachable phone holder so you can check maps or jam out to music as you zip along.

This cam captures crisp, clear 1080p HD-quality video in brightest day or darkest night lighting conditions. Meanwhile, the built-in G-sensor features motion detection technology that activates whenever the car accelerates or decelerates quickly, and makes sure the video gets saved correctly. It's even small enough to mount unobtrusively on your windshield so everything gets captured just as it happens.

Just attach this to the back of any vehicle with an upward raising tailgate, and you've effectively connected a nearly full-sized room to the back of your car or truck. At over six feet high, and with room for the whole family, this smart, Kickstarter-funded creation with UV protective coating, waterproof flooring, and easy pop-up assembly is great for camping or just sitting outside and admiring the great outdoors from virtually any location.

Binoculars are so big and bulky to carry around, but this monocular telescope offers the same intense magnification so you can see it all, in a lightweight, compact package. With grand 50×60 magnification, it delivers 50×60 magnification, fully coated optics, and BAK4 prisms for precise viewing at sporting events, concerts, or even admiring the world around you.

Big kid toys

Since staying at home has become the new norm, this state-of-the-art golf simulator is the next best thing. With the WGT Golf app streaming to your TV, your actual golf swing dictates gameplay, sensing your motions, and digitally replicating your shot just like you hit it off a real tee. Portable, and easy-to-set-up on the go, you can save $59 off the regular price by using the coupon code GOLF10 at checkout.

This 1080p HD resolution protector can turn any wall into a big screen. Connect it to your favorite devices via WiFi or Bluetooth and the 200 lumen bulb beams your HD-quality movies, television, web videos, or even video games onto surfaces up to a massive 20 feet across. It's also got built-in speakers and battery life for up to 5 hours of viewing.

At four times the brightness of other portable projectors, from a frame less than 6 inches high, you can watch your favorite media projected at over 16 feet across on any surface. And, with its Android-powered, 64-bit quad-core processor, you can access the Google Play Store, download apps, and stream directly from Prima.

Get to work

Got a youngster screaming for a tablet? Buy certified refurbished to get a model that runs like new, but won't ultimately cost you a retail price if they accidentally break it or drop it in the pool. This Galaxy Tab fits the bill beautifully, with a 10.1-inch display, WiFi connectivity, and 16GB of storage to help tackle any project. Plus, the 6,800mAh battery keeps running for up to 10 hours on a single charge.

The TourBox was made for video, graphics, and photo editors who need pinpoint control and the option to sprint through slow, repetitive tasks easily. With 11 different buttons and three dials, each can be programmed for the specific operations you need, whether you're working with Photoshop, Final Cut Pro, or another digital creation app.

If you want to replicate that perfect dual monitor setup you had back in your work office, at home or on the road, the Duex has you covered. Just attach this retractable 1080p monitor to the back of your laptop screen and you've got a completely portable second screen with 270-degree rotation to help boost your productivity and allow for efficient multitasking. Make sure to use the coupon code SAVEDUEXPRO at checkout to get the Duex for $69 off.

Your home is your castle

This camera makes it easy to help keep your home, family, and belongings protected and safe 24/7/365. With brilliant 1080p HD quality video recordings, as well as night-vision capabilities and 2-way audio features, this cam does it all. Plus, the Hombli Smart Life app lets you see and access everything from the camera via your phone from anywhere, anytime.

This 2019 Red Dot award winner has all the cool camera features you need, plus a few extras that are really nice to have, too. On top of high-quality 1080p resolution video, a wide-angle lens, and a complete 360-degree panning radius, you can also see everything clearly, even in dim to no light, with the unit's premium night-vision abilities. Compatible with Alexa to field voice commands, it'll also send you alerts to your smartphone if the camera detects any abnormal motion or sound.

Nobody enjoys vacuuming…which is why this unit takes that chore right off your hands. The Cybovac E30 robot vacuum uses three cleaning modes and high-precision infrared sensors to leave all of your floors immaculate. With Gyroptic smart navigation, the E30 cleans your home in an accurate zig-zag route with a 30% increased cleaning efficiency.

This ultra-portable vacuum from Jashen is supercharged to suction even hard-to-reach areas of dirt and stains in your carpet with ruthless efficiency. This unit also comes with the uber-useful smart dirt sensor that actually gauges how dirty the floor is, and balances exactly how much power to use without overexerting and wasting unnecessary energy.

What your kitchen deserves

No kitchen can function without a quality set of knives, so this collection takes care of all of your food prep cutting needs in one swift stroke. A chef knife, paring knives, bread and cheese slicers, and a full set of six steak knives, each high-carbon stainless steel blade maintains an ultra-sharp edge any culinary creator requires. And, they all fit perfectly into the wood knife block for a beautiful aesthetic in your kitchen.

With 15 instant touch microprocessor cooking programs, it's easy to see why Oprah Winfrey picked this as one of her Favorite Things in 2019. This all-around cooker does it all; from slow and pressure cooking, to sautéing and steaming. Cakes, rice, eggs, and even yogurt are practically the push of a button away–faster than other cookers.

The Evolution could lead to a whole new healthy way of cooking in your kitchen. While its 360-degree stainless steel, ultra-compact design should fit in seamlessly, the real brilliance comes with the 8 preset programs, the extra-large quart-sized cooking capacity, and the way air frying can cut the calories in chicken, fries and everything else you fry by up to 80%.

Even though cold brew coffee usually takes up to 24 hours to do it right, speed is absolutely no problem for the Brewdini. With its innovative vacuum technology, this maker whips up a cold brew extremely fast. In fact, you'll have a smooth, creamy, frothy cup in your hands in as little as 120 seconds.

Until we get a kitchen vaporizer that disintegrates waste completely, the Townew is the next best thing. Just fill up this 15-liter can with trash, push the button, and this can's thermoplastic sealing technology will seal up the bag for no drips, overflow, or smell. Then, when you take it out, the Townew actually replaces it with a new bag, all by itself.

Around the house tech

Put your life and all your activities right on your wrist at all times. With 16 main functions like activity tracking, sleep monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, messaging and call notifications, alarms, and more, the ChronoWatch tracks and updates your entire world. Used with the Da Fit app on your phone, it's a brilliant fitness aid, allowing you to count steps, calories burned, your mileage, and your heart rate.

A designer's best friend, this ping-pong ball-sized lifesaver can quickly scan the color on any wall, clothing, furniture, or other object, consult the connected app, and match it to more than 100,000 paint colors or sRGB HEX, CMYK, or LAB colors. It's in perfect sync with leading paint brands like Benjamin Moore, Dulux, or Sherwin Williams to identify just what you're looking for when you walk into the paint store.

With the included ink cartridge, the Newyes can be used like any pen. But, use it with the special microdot patterned paper and this pen becomes a brainy little smart pen, capable of tracking all your writing, drawings, and more, then transferring all that information to a digital file for safe-keeping.

Percussion massagers are all the rage among athletes and workout enthusiasts–and both versions of the Actigun can work wonders on tired, aching muscles. Both models incorporate Actigun's own AI smart chip, which intelligently gauges the state of your muscles, then issues just the right amount of percussive power to help soothe the region. The Actigun has six different massaging speeds, while the Actigun 2.0 ratchets that up to a full 20 different speeds, capable of providing relief in nearly any situation.

Enhanced Listening

If you're all aboard the retro vinyl train, this turntable from Altec Lansing is truly the best of both worlds. The turntable and built-in stereo speakers can serve up LPs and 45s like back in the old days. Or, just connect the unit via Bluetooth to your phone or tablet, and let it play your music, 2020 style. If you want to up the power, it can also connect to a standalone Bluetooth speaker for additional umph.

Know someone with a ton of old albums? Only 4 inches long, just set the RokBlok on the record, and watch the block turn around the vinyl, reading the grooves and playing the music through its built-in speaker. Or, connect it to a Bluetooth speaker and you've got a brilliant record player–without the turntable. It's so cool, you're gonna want one for yourself, too!

Powered by custom-built composite cellulose drivers for superior sound, and enhanced 4-microphone call technology, these earbuds, winners of both 2020 CES Innovation and iF Design awards, sound amazing. They also cancel noise from the world around you, featuring easy, intuitive touch controls, are fully water and sweat-resistant, and can run for up to 35 hours with the accompanying charging case. Plus, they're waterproof!

Connectivity is no problem for the X5s, which pair instantly with any Apple or Android device via updated Bluetooth 5.0. Offering clear, crisp stereo-quality sound, thanks to its advanced 8.2mm drivers, as well as noise reduction and voice assistant capabilities, these earbuds are just as suited for getting you through workouts and your daily commute as they are sinking into your favorite chair in pure bliss.

The Z2's got their name for offering twice the sound quality, twice the battery life, and twice the convenience of its rivals, so these headphones, packed with Bluetooth 5.0, T-Quiet active noise cancellation, and advanced Sound2.0 technology bring a lot to the table. Plus, it isn't often you can find almost $200 in savings on elite headphones chosen as a premium Amazon Choice offering.

Prices subject to change.