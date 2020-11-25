Get MacBooks, iMacs, AirPods Pro, and other killer Apple products at Black Friday prices

Apple isn't often associated with super Black Friday deals. The company has long adopted a no-discount pricing strategy, maintaining their products at the same price all the time. But, while the Cupertino clan has historically been sales-averse, it doesn't mean you can't ever find discounts on even their most popular products.

One loophole to that strategy is with refurbished Apple merchandise. Older Apple computers, tablets, and more are routinely cleaned, restored to factory specs, and sold as refurbished. In fact, you can now get loads of premium Apple devices and accessories now at Black Friday style prices.

iMacs

If you're an Apple shopper looking for a desktop-style computer that's ready to go with all the needed equipment right out of the box, then the iMac is your jam. As the company's flagship desktop, it comes with striking processing power from its Intel Core i5 chip, a sufficiently beefy 8GB of memory for heavy multitasking, and a positively cavernous 1TB of hard drive space. Whether you go with the 21.5-inch display or go for the larger 27-inch Thunderbolt display, each is certified to work as well or better than when it was new–and at hundreds of dollars off its regular retail price.

Mac Minis

If you want to go Mac, but already have your own monitor (or even have plans to use it with your big screen TV), the Mac Mini has a lot of benefits. The Mini features all the innovation and utility Apple is known for, but in an incredibly compact frame you can play virtually anywhere near a display. Ready to handle all your basic computing tasks at a more affordable price, this refurbished Mac Mini delivers outstanding performance. Grab yourself a monitor, a keyboard and mouse–and you're all set.

MacBook Airs

If you're over the whole desktop thing and only want a computer you can cart around with you practically anywhere, then you should give the MacBook Air laptop a second look. Weighing in at around 3 pounds, there's a reason they're called "Air", even though they sport Intel processors and enough might to blast through work, school, travel, and leisure projects with distinction. You can score all of the features of a premier laptop from these various ultra-slim refurbished MacBook Air models for only a fraction of what you'd pay buying it new.

MacBook Pros

If the MacBook Airs are built to be light, breezy, and portable, then MacBook Pro owners are willing to trade a little extra heft for a little more raw computing power. Still, the Pro remains thinner and lighter than most other notebooks, housing a speedy Core i5 processor, ample storage, and 4GB RAM. Users also get fast Wi-Fi connectivity for on-the-go browsing, as well as up to 7 hours of use time.

Mice and keyboards

With a genuine Apple computer, you better have genuine Apple components to round out the picture. And nothing completes the image better than an Apple Magic Mouse 2 and Apple Magic Keyboard. The Magic Mouse 2 syncs automatically, tracks perfectly, and glides with less resistance than other mice. And, with its built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery, it lasts for weeks and weeks without needing a recharge.

Meanwhile, the extended layout and numeric keypad, complete document navigation controls, and full-size arrow keys of the Bluetooth-compatible Magic Keyboard will streamline all your work and play. You'll also likely appreciate the stable scissor mechanism beneath each key, the optimized key travel, the low profile, and the rechargeable battery that's also built to last about 30 days before another charge.

AirPods and EarPods

Tom's Guide calls 'em "the ultimate wireless earbuds." And, the latest edition of Apple's signature earbuds, the AirPods Pro, don't miss a step. Ultra-compact, lightweight, sweatproof, and comfortable enough to wear for hours, they bring a custom-built high-excursion, low-distortion driver that delivers powerful bass, active noise cancellation, and even a transparency mode that lets users hear what's happening around them. Along with touch-sensitive stem controls, these buds also sport a listening time of up to 30 hours with the charging case.

While the AirPods Pro have swiped their crown, that's no reason to fully dismiss Apple's previous audio king, the EarPods. The speakers inside the EarPods have been engineered to maximize sound output and minimize sound loss, which means high-quality audio no matter what you're listening to. From old school connectivity with a 3.5mm plug-in variety, to updated versions with Lightning connections for the latest iPhones and iPads, EarPods don't disappoint.

Charging cables

Apple cables are like Pringles– you can't have just one. Whether you want to use these 2-meter USB 2.0 cables to hook your iPhone, iPad, or iPod to a device's USB port for syncing, or to an Apple USB Power Adapter for charging from a wall outlet, the six-foot stretch of these connectors will likely come in handy. And while you can buy just one, you'll save exponentially by buying in bulk, with either a 3-pack or a 10-pack to make sure you're always in reach of quick charging capabilities.

Since the Apple Watch has always marched to the beat of its own drummer, charging-wise, you can also pick up a 6-footer for powering up that wearable as well. It's equipped with MagSafe technology, a sealed system that delivers inductive charging to the watch with no possibility of exposed contact. That means it properly aligns itself every time for a charging connection.

Charging accessories

If you want to get power to your iPhone, iPad or other Apple device from a wall outlet, you need one of these power adapters. Featuring an ultra-compact design, this cube will funnel fast, efficient charging to any Apple Watch, iPhone, or iPod model…if you've also got an Apple charging cable too, of course. If you don't, you can also pick up the adapter and cable together. And, pro tip–right now, it's cheaper to buy the set than to just score the adapter on its own.

Finally, if you'd like to keep your iPhone nearby, on a desk or nightstand while it charges, these Apple Lightning docks are a perfect fit. Depending on your model of iPhone, you can even get a dock to match your device–because there's no excuse for poor color coordination, even in charging.

Prices subject to change.