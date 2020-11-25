Satisfying machine aligns nails with magnets

Not only is this Goudsmit Magnetics nail aligner interesting to watch, the funky bass line on their soundtrack will get you tapping your toes as their machine instantly aligns loose nails for packaging. "Magnetic aligners are suitable for aligning long, slender ferromagnetic objects so they can be packaged compactly."

I had seen these where you can dump a tub of loose nails in and get them aligned, but I had never seen the magnetic conveyor belt feed for long, slender ferromagnetic objects. Ahhh!

Image: Goudsmit Magnetics