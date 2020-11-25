Spatchcocking a turkey: is this the way?

This year, to facilitate diving the turkey and delivering ½ of it to my parents for our tele-Thanksgiving dinner, I will be spatchcocking our turkey.

I just like saying spatchcock. I read someplace once it comes from 'dispatched cock.' In practice spatchcockin' is just cutting the spine out of a bird, flattening it and cooking it.

I usually spatchcock my chickens for smoking or pan roasting, I have never before spatchcocked a turkey — but everything about it makes sense for this years holiday. The bird will cook faster and it will be very easy to just cut it in half (it is easy with a chicken anyways — I am prepared for an epic disaster.)

Aficionados of spatchcock and roasted turkey sure do go on about it.