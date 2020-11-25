Take a gander at all the great books Drawn and Quarterly published this year

This has been a good year for reading, and Drawn & Quarterly was the source of several books I loved in 2020, including Adrian Tomine's bestselling memoir The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist (on Kirkus and PW best ofs), Tom Gauld's Department of Mind-Blowing Theories, Sophie Yanow's queer coming-of-age autofiction The Contradictions, and Michel Rabagliati's Paul at Home.
