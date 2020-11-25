The TreePod hanging cabana is where the outdoors crosses with modern art

Look, anybody can buy a set of lawn chairs. Being functional is one thing, but if you really want to turn your home or backyard into a true oasis away from the world, then you need to think beyond functionality.

Starting with a cabana inspired by the New York Museum of Modern Art is definitely a step toward the iconic outdoor setting you're trying to build. The TreePod Outdoor Cabana is just that type of eye-catching accessory that can not only elevate any back porch ambiance, but even give your outdoor travel excursions a touch of unique flair.

More than 1,300 backers on Kickstarter contributed over $300,000 to bring this next level hammock to reality, providing cool, yet portable comfort virtually anywhere.

This silver mesh cabana looks so sleek and modern because it is! Inspired by the Magis Spun Chair featured in the New York MoMA, it offers an open 360-degree view, the comfort of a luxurious bungalow, along with the calming floating experience of sitting in a hammock.

All you have to do is find the perfect hanging point, set up the frame, and secure the hanging rope, and the entire dangling lounger comes together in a matter of minutes.

Each pod is built to last using UV-treated and water-resistant materials. The mesh walls keep airflow circulating, while also providing enough strength to hold up to 500lbs, so you don't have to just enjoy maximum relaxation on your own. But, if you want to hog it all for yourself…well, that's understandable.

Plus, TreePod's partnership with Trees for the Future ensures a new tree will be planted thanks to your TreePod purchase.

The TreePod Outdoor Cabana comes in three different sizes, with diameters of 4, 5, and 6 feet, and in several different colors to match your particular aesthetic. Retailing for $250, a 4-foot TreePod is now on sale for over 15% off, cutting your price down to only $209.99.

