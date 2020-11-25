Trump pardons Michael Flynn, who lied about contacts with Russian government

Trump today pardoned Michael Flynn, the national security advisor he fired for lying the the FBI and Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Russian officials.



Flynn ultimately admitted to lying to investigators, but later attempted to withdraw his plea — an ongoing legal process now obviated by today's move. The pardon means Flynn will not serve any prison sentence, but is generally considered an acknowledgement of guilt.

Flynn is the second Trump associate convicted in the Russia probe to be granted clemency by the president. Trump commuted the sentence of longtime confidant Roger Stone just days before he was to report to prison. It is part of a broader effort to undo the results of an investigation that for years has shadowed his administration and yielded criminal charges against a half dozen associates.