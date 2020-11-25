Video shows man wrestling alligator to save puppy

Florida man – what can't he do? A nature camera posted near a pond in Estero, Florida, captured the harrowing footage of Richard Willbanks, age 74, straddling an alligator and wrenching its jaws apart in order to save his three-month-old King Charles spaniel puppy, Gunner, who had wandered too close to the water. It should be noted that not only did Willbanks manage to save his dog's life, he also heroically never dropped his cigar throughout the entire ordeal.

Image: F Stop/ Florida Wildlife Federation