As tradition dictates, Uncle Bill shall now lead us in "A Thanksgiving Prayer" (1986).
A Thanksgiving prayer from William S. Burroughs
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- beats
- Burroughs
- thanksgiving
- the american dream
Spatchcocking a turkey: is this the way?
This year, to facilitate diving the turkey and delivering ½ of it to my parents for our tele-Thanksgiving dinner, I will be spatchcocking our turkey. I just like saying spatchcock. I read someplace once it comes from 'dispatched cock.' In practice spatchcockin' is just cutting the spine out of a bird, flattening it and cooking… READ THE REST
Matt Gaetz: Trump should pardon Michael Flynn, and himself
Florida GOP representative Matt Gaetz said tonight on Fox News that outgoing crimelord president Donald Trump should pardon Michael Flynn. He should pardon the Thanksgiving turkey. He should pardon everyone from himself to administration officials to Joe Exotic if he has to.. Previously: READ THE REST
The Thanksgiving gag that ended NASA pranks forever
The early days of space flight were quite different. Rocket scientists would sometimes even pull practical jokes on their team, such as the time Gene Kranz convinced flight director Chris Kraft that an Atlas rocket had actually taken off during a flight simulation. But a 1991 incident put a stop to all that. One Thanksgiving… READ THE REST
This CBD-infused coffee is the perfect blend of Arabica goodness and cannabinoids
The walls are coming down. Not long ago, CBD was inextricably tied to its cannabis roots, prompting unsubstantiated alarm that any CBD-infused product was basically like doing hard drugs. Thankfully, the world is growing up from that viewpoint–and quickly. The New York State Department of Health recently relaxed restrictions on CBD products, particularly food and… READ THE REST
The TreePod hanging cabana is where the outdoors crosses with modern art
Look, anybody can buy a set of lawn chairs. Being functional is one thing, but if you really want to turn your home or backyard into a true oasis away from the world, then you need to think beyond functionality. Starting with a cabana inspired by the New York Museum of Modern Art is definitely… READ THE REST
This highly-rated massage therapy gun just went on sale for 65% off ahead of Black Friday
Massage guns and their vibration therapy techniques have been surging in popularity the past few years. They hyper-target specific muscle groups in need of relaxation, while becoming staples on training tables. Exalted by tons of professional athletes, percussion massagers like the Actigun 2.0 are designed to provide a powerful deep tissue massage that can relieve… READ THE REST