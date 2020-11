We've covered AI used to sort LEGO previously, but Daniel West has taken it one step further and built what he says is the world's first universal LEGO sorting machine:

Over two years in the making, this is the world's first Universal LEGO Sorting Machine, an AI-powered automated sorting machine that is capable of recognizing and sorting any LEGO part that has ever been produced*.

His device runs on Raspberry Pi and sorts aech piece into one of 18 buckets. Very satisfying!