This little planthopper nymph lives in the Amazon rainforest. The species of flatidae has a waxy protective layer that makes it look like a very tiny cloud or a teensy-weensy cotton ball.

I've posted the beautiful work of Andreas Kay before. If you'd like to read more about his life and work, please visit andreaskay.org.

I'm so glad he shared so many delightful creatures of Ecuador, like this caterpillar that mimics a snake: