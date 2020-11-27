Gorgeous video of digitally-enhanced dancers cavorting through Istanbul

This video starts off with dancers grooving away in the streets of Istanbul, wearing what, at first, appear to be regular costumes — cool-looking ones, but made out of ordinary materials.
Then the costumes start morphing and growing and throwing off crazy CGI effects, and the whole thing becomes a lovely, hallucinogenic riot of color, movement and song. As Colossal describes it:
Directed and animated by Istanbul-based Gökalp Gönen, a camouflaged cast grooves to Ilhan Ersahin's jazzy new track, "Hurri-Mitanni (Good News)," in a mesmerizing series of transformations. The anonymous characters don amorphous, animated costumes as they dance throughout the streets and in empty pockets of the city, morphing from a floral ensemble to an oversized figure covered in kaleidoscopic spirals to another trapped in string.