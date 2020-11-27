Trump hosts press event from tiny table, then rants on Twitter

Trump emerged late Friday to talk to reporters in what turned out to be a fractious Thanksgiving press event. Trump claimed, falsely, that the "election was a fraud" and bickered with reporters. But it was the bizarre scene of a large man seated at an inexplicably tiny table that resonated online, with the hashtag #tinydesk trending and much laughter thrown his way.

This is the Four Seasons Total Landscaping of tables. pic.twitter.com/RwYZ9zUksH — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) November 27, 2020

"This is the Four Seasons Total Landscaping of tables," wrote Emily Nussbaum, referring to the bizarre press conference held by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani outside the D.C.-area business by that name.

Many pointed out the resemblance to an SNL skit from a few years ago; life, with Trump, now imitates even the most anodyne satire.

Trump, in response, ranted on Twitter that the hashtag #tinydesk was "totally false"—and demanded that the law be changed to make Twitter legally liable for what users post there.