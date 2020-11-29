Never experience another dead-zone with this Google WiFi Router, on sale for Cyber Monday 

Not too many years ago, the router market was dominated by names like Linksys, Netgear, and others. Of course, that was before a little company called Google walked into that tech sector and threw down the gauntlet with its Google WiFi Router.

Now, much like search traffic, Google owns the router space as well – and users can take full advantage of all the features the tech titan brought to the table in their mesh router system.

While traditional stand-alone routers offer one connection point for everything in your home to sync to your home WiFi, Google WiFi is a scalable system. The web expands when you add another hub in the house, ensuring every corner is well within range of solid, strong WiFi coverage. Of course, with a range that covers over 4,500 square feet, this router has speeds of up to 1,200MBps to any place in your home where it's needed.

Just like everything Google does, you can program this router through a Google app that increases your control over who has access, and how your WiFi network is being accessed. The app lets you see all the devices that are connected, offers parental controls at the device level, and lets you easily find and share your WiFi password with visitors.

You can even set up Google WiFi to prioritize a certain device above all others. So, if you want to make sure that nothing and no one on your network disrupts your Netflix stream on your living room TV, you've got the control to make it happen.

CNET called the Google WiFi Router "the best way to blanket your entire home with Wi-Fi," while TechRadar said it was "The simplest, most value-packed Wi-Fi mesh system yet."

Right now, you can take advantage of the Cyber Monday price on the Google WiFi Router. Regularly $129, it's now on sale for just $84.99 for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.