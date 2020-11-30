Another mysterious monolith pops up in Romania

Last week, a shiny 12-foot monolith was discovered in Utah. Then, over the weekend, it mysteriously vanished.

Now a similar monolith has appeared on a hillside in Romania, standing where an ancient Dacian fortress used to be. This monolith looks almost exactly like the one in Utah, except it has scribbles scratched across its surface.

One explanation is that it's an art piece by the late artist John McCracken. From Vice: