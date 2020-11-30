Bob Ross art will be part of a new Magic: The Gathering expansion

From Vice:

The set will feature two Ross landscapes representing each of Magic's five different land types—plains, swamps, forests, islands, and mountains. "I thought swamp was going to be the hardest, but it turned out to be plains," Tom Jenkot, Sr. Creative Art Director at WotC, told Motherboard in an email. "I did have to cheat a little with one of the plains by zooming in on the painting." […] Also in the set will be a Ross painting representing "Evolving Wilds," a card that can transform into any other land type. According to Jenkot, it was the hardest to nail down. "While there weren't a lot of options for swamps, there were some obvious choices. The island, mountain, and forest choices were plentiful," he said. "But the biggest achievement was finding a Bob Ross painting that worked for 'Evolving Wilds!' The painting has a forest, mountain, water, plains, plus an unearthly glow on the underside of the wave to hit on the evolving aspect."

It's truly only fitting that the work of Bob Ross would form the lifeblood of Magic, which is its lands, which power the magic itself.

The "Happy Little Gathering" set will be completely compatible and playable along with all other Magic cards, and is available for preorder starting November 30 on the Magic Secret Lair site.

If Magic's not your speed, there's also uhhh Bob Ross Monopoly?

