Despite COVID risk, 1.2 million people passed through U.S. airports Sunday, highest air travel day since pandemic began

What coronavirus? About 1.2 million people passed through U.S. airports on the Sunday following Thanksgiving, the greatest single-day air travel numbers since the pandemic hit America in March. And this was after all the pleading from health experts for everyone to stay home over Thanksgiving, or expect ICUs and funerals by Christmas.

From AP:

The Transportation Security Administration screened at least 1 million people on four of the last 10 days through Sunday. That's still half the crowd recorded last year at airports, when more than 2 million people were counted per day. With new reported cases of coronavirus spiking across the country, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had issued a warning against Thanksgiving travel just a week before the holiday.

More at the Associated Press.

Below, the TSA's "Stay Healthy, Stay Secure" coronavirus video. [IMAGE at top of this post is a still from this video]