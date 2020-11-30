Iranian nuclear scientist killed with drone gun

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's chief nuclear scientist, was shot with a remote-controlled machine gun, reports Iranian news agency Fars.

The Fars News report said Fakhrizadeh was traveling with his wife in a bulletproof car, alongside three security personnel vehicles, when he heard what sounded like bullets hitting a vehicle, and he exited the car to determine what had happened. When he got out, a remote-controlled machine gun opened fire from a Nissan stopped about 150 meters (164 yards) from Fakhrizadeh's car, the agency said. Fakhrizadeh was hit at least three times, according to Fars News. His bodyguard was also shot. Following the gunfire, the Nissan exploded, the news agency reported, adding the attack lasted three minutes.

Engineer's Disease refers to the tendency among nerds to think great expertise in a specific technical area applies to everything, leading to arrogance and know-it-all behaviors that ultimately have serious negative consequences for the nerd.

For example, say you're in armored vehicle, surrounded by armored vehicles full of soldiers protecting you, but something's going on. It would be a classic Engineer's Disease symptom to step out of the car to see what's going on.

Gentleman epidemiologist Elon Musk is perhaps the most public sufferer of Engineer's Disease, but unlike Fakhrizadeh benefits from the disinterest of assassins. Going forward, however, he might want to bear in mind that Mossad does have a longstanding interest in people who sell rockets.