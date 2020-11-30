In this video, a man gently grooms Hamish, a colossal Highland cow. It ends with a harmless but telling example of how much trouble you can get into around those horns, even with such a docile breed.
Man grooms enormous Highland cow
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- wonderful creatures
Female mongooses will start a war to get sex
Image: Charles J Sharp/CC BY-SA 4.0 Banded mongooses are fearless fighters, and are famous for standing up to venomous snakes. A new study, combining observation and genetic analysis, shows that they'll even go to war with rival groups of other banded mongooses. What's notable about these fights is that they're apparently started as a scheme… READ THE REST
Tardigrades glow blue to protect selves from UV light
A species of tardigrade shields itself from UV light using a glowing blue pigment, researchers have discovered. Eswarappa found that like many other tardigrades, these Paramacrobiotus are resistant to ultraviolet radiation. After sitting under a germicidal UV lamp for 15 minutes — ample time to kill most microbes and give humans a skin lesion —… READ THE REST
Dog anxious about getting Covid
It's been quite a year. READ THE REST
Parallels Pro, Luminar 4, and 10 more amazing Mac apps join this amazing Cyber Monday deal
It's become a tradition in the Boing Boing Store. Just like winter and Santa, every year's end isn't complete without the most tricked-out set of killer Mac apps included in the annual Cyber Monday Mac Bundle. Last year's assortment was a monster hit, spawning more than 100 5-star reviews from thousands sold. So, of course,… READ THE REST
Here are 30 bestselling apps and streaming services on sale for Cyber Monday
While Cyber Monday is ostensibly about helping you save money on holiday gift ideas, the true sneaky joy of it all is scoring deals on stuff for you. Friends and relatives are great…but let's not stop considering the home team in all this, OK? Sure, any of the 30 apps and streaming services included here… READ THE REST
They may look strange, but these wireless over-ear headphones are a 3-in-1 marvel
When a review begins by stating that the product stands as "the weirdest headphones you'll ever own," that has to at least get your attention. And make no mistake, the Human Headphones are unquestionably weird. But then again, it wasn't long ago that AirPods looked weird dangling from people's heads too. Makers Human, Inc., have… READ THE REST