This cat loves being dried off after a nice bath

This cat seriously enjoys getting dried off after a nice luxurious bath.
November 30, 2020, Taoyuan City, Taiwan: "The first time I took my brother's cat to the bath, never expected him to enjoy it."
Animal lover and videographer chibudgielvr says, I got the chance to get up close and personal with some cool birds of prey from the Raptor Program at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center in Milwaukee, WI! Animals in order of appearance: Bald Eagle, Eastern Screech Owl, American Kestrel, Great Horned Owl, Turkey Vulture. For more animal videos,… READ THE REST
When I visited the wondrous Icelandic Phallological Museum, I was struck at the diversity of penises found in just one country. In terms of size, the most impressive are the whale dicks. Indeed, the blue whale penis, which can range in length between 8-10 feet, is included in Smithsonian's survey of "Nine of the Weirdest… READ THE REST
New Kim is a 2-year-old homing pigeon that just sold for $1.9 million. The anonymous new owner of New Kim is the same person who last year paid $1.48 million for Armando, another champion pigeon. From the New York Times: In the sport, which dates back to at least the 1800s, homing pigeons are acclimated… READ THE REST
