Workers climb a building to rescue brave dog holding on to life from 3-story window (VIDEO)

The dog is fine!

"This brave furbaby was hanging for almost 20 minutes. He kept holding on to the wall so he didn't get strangled. He had been alone in the apartment. Maybe he was afraid and missed his furparents, that's why he tried to jump out of the window. Luckily he was chained as he would have fallen from the third floor of the building. The staff of Urban Deca homes climbed up and saved him."

This incident happened on November 25, 2020, in the Tondo area of Manila, capital city of the Philippines.

