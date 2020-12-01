Super Nintendo World is slated to open at Universal Studios Japan on February 4, 2021. The centerpiece of the $578 million endeavor is an augmented reality Mario Kart ride inside of Bowser's Castle. With a little modification, the AR headset design could make for a great souvenir face shield to help protect you against the real Goombas.
A glimpse of Super Nintendo World opening in February
