Who says toddlers lack empathy?
A two-year-old's approach to the trolley problem
AG Bill Barr says Justice Dept. found no evidence of election fraud that would change outcome
— "To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election," Barr told the AP. — Attorney General Bill Barr on Tuesday said the Justice Department has no evidence of widespread fraud in the election that declared Joe Biden the new president of the United… READ THE REST
Mysterious monolith shenanigans update: the one in Romania has vanished
Yesterday we posted about a mysterious monolith that had popped up on a hillside in Romania, which had followed the discovery and disappearance of a similar monolith in Utah. But since our post, the Romanian monolith has disappeared, with only a small indentation in the ground as a reminder of its short-lived existence. From Vice:… READ THE REST
Chemistry student poisoned roommate with thallium purchased online
A former Leigh University chemistry student pled guilty to charges that he poisoned his roommate with thallium that he purchased online. Yukai Yang is expected to serve 6–12 years in prison. From C&EN: Yang mixed thallium, a substance that is colorless, tasteless, odorless, and toxic to multiple organs, into Royal's food and drink in March 2018.… READ THE REST
