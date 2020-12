NEWS: The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has voted to give the first Covid-19 vaccine to health care personnel and residents of long-term health care facilities once a vaccine is authorized by the FDA.

CDC panel voted 13-1 in favor of the decision.

Before COVID-19 vaccines are authorized, a CDC advisory committee recommended healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents should receive #COVID19 vaccination first, while supplies are limited. Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines: https://t.co/mUsXpasZ4S. pic.twitter.com/tWdHiKqSbh — CDC (@CDCgov) December 1, 2020