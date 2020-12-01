Delightful dinosaur hand puppets

Maker Teresa Noel shows off these wonderful dinosaur hand puppets. In addition the one shown, they have a triceratops and others:
This red one has a nice mix of scary and awesome:
Image: YouTube / Teresa Noel
