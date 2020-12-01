Hannibal Lecter striking the Sonic Adventure pose

Marcos Lopez (artstation) was struck by the "very simple question" of "What if NBC Hannibal did the Sonic Adventure pose?" Here is the outcome:

Yesterday, I posed myself a question. A very simple question. And that question was: "What if NBC Hannibal did the Sonic Adventure pose?" And so, me being me, and considering the abilities a person such as myself has, I decided to answer that question. pic.twitter.com/OdWsZNUtTd — Marc P.I. (@iammarcpi) November 30, 2020

Several hours before posting this, Lopez had offered a mysterious rumination—"No matter how stupid and farfetched an idea may seem, you must always see it through to the end"—perhaps illuminated by this exquisite rendering of Mads Mikkelsen as the fussy Baltimore psychiatrist1.

You may buy prints of Hannibal Adventure (gallery-quality giclée art print on 100% cotton rag archival paper) at Lopez's online store.

For reference, the original: