How flies are able to elude your fly swatter

Janelle Hessig

Flies have a number of tools in their arsenal that have given them a perpetual edge in the battle against human-engineered fly swatter technology. The most fascinating is a set of little barbells underneath their wings called halteres. This apparatus is what gives a fly its amazing capacity for a zig-zagging escape. Watch this video from science series Deep Look to see how it works.