Flies have a number of tools in their arsenal that have given them a perpetual edge in the battle against human-engineered fly swatter technology. The most fascinating is a set of little barbells underneath their wings called halteres. This apparatus is what gives a fly its amazing capacity for a zig-zagging escape. Watch this video from science series Deep Look to see how it works.
How flies are able to elude your fly swatter
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- fly
- fly swatter
Bug-A-Salt 2.0, take arms against flying insects
The Bug-A-Salt 2.0 fires common table salt at house flies. It is much more fun, and effective, than a flyswatter. READ THE REST
The Genius Pack is the perfect carry-on when you're ready to travel — and it's now over half off
We'd all love to make the trip home this year for the holidays, but the reality is, that's probably not in the cards for millions right now. But with encouraging signs that a COVID-19 vaccine in early 2021 may be the light at the end of our dark and dreary 2020 tunnel, it isn't too… READ THE REST
These 25 at-home fitness deals are available at Cyber Monday prices
This year, the pledge to focus on your health and take better care of yourself in 2021 needs to be more than just words. As we've all seen the past several months, your health is your most precious asset. So when it comes to getting your body into its best possible shape, it's time to… READ THE REST
Parallels Pro, Luminar 4, and 10 more amazing Mac apps join this amazing Cyber Monday deal
It's become a tradition in the Boing Boing Store. Just like winter and Santa, every year's end isn't complete without the most tricked-out set of killer Mac apps included in the annual Cyber Monday Mac Bundle. Last year's assortment was a monster hit, spawning more than 100 5-star reviews from thousands sold. So, of course,… READ THE REST