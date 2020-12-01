Hungary: Conservative anti-gay politician busted while trying to escape all-male orgy with backpack of drugs

In Hungary, a conservative politician known for his anti-LGBTQ and anti-marriage-equality positions was nabbed by authorities while departing an all-male orgy in the heart of the city's gay-bar district, with a backpack that contained narcotics.

Jozsef Szajer of Hungary's right-wing Fidesz party is resigning from European Parliament after attending the sex gathering in Brussels that violated coronavirus restrictions, reports the New York Times:

The office of the Brussels public prosecutor said in a statement that the police had intervened Friday after neighbors complained about noise and found 20 people in an apartment. Two of them invoked diplomatic immunity, it said. "A passer-by reported to the police that he had seen a man fleeing" the scene, the prosecutor's statement said. It said: "The man's hands were bloody. It is possible that he may have been injured while fleeing. Narcotics were found in his backpack." "The man was unable to produce any identity documents," the prosecutor said. "He was escorted to his place of residence, where he identified himself as S. J. (1961) by means of a diplomatic passport," the prosecutor said. That matches Mr. Szajer's initials and year of birth. Mr. Szajer denied that he had used drugs that night. Mr. Szajer enjoys immunity from prosecution under the protections of the European Parliament, the European Union's elected legislative body.

Read more: Hungarian Politician Resigns After Brussels Party Raided by Police