Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis attack AG Bill Barr for saying there's no evidence of widespread fraud that could have changed election outcome

NEW: Rudy Giuliani has responded to AG Barr saying there's no evidence of widespread fraud that could have changed election outcome.

In a letter released late Tuesday, Rudy Giuliani and co-Trump-defender Jenna Ellis go after Bill Barr, saying, "With all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn't been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation. We have gathered ample evidence of illegal voting in at least six states…"

"Again, with the greatest respect to the Attorney General, his opinion appears to be without any knowledge or investigation."

Here's the letter:

—

—

Yowza.

Trump's toadies eating one another alive. You love to see it.

And now, Chuck Schumer responds to AG Barr saying he hasn't uncovered widespread voter fraud: "I guess he's the next one to be fired."

