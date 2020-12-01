Short documentary about Jonathan Coulton

SindrElf (previously) celebrates the fiftieth birthday of Jonathan Coulton (previously) by creating a 30-minute biographical documentary about his work and career. An enjoyable tour of the classics!

I've been a fan of JoCo since I was 16 in 2007. He was the first musician I was a real fan of. When I traveled around Europe on an InterRail trip in 2010, I had an iPod filled with all his songs that had been released at that point. No other music for a month, almost non-stop. And he's been an important part of my life since. So when I saw that he was turning 50 this year, I decided to make a documentary about him, as a birthday present.