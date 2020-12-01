Sixty-five years ago today, Rosa Parks refused to go to the back of the bus

"I have learned over the years that when one's mind is made up, this diminishes fear; knowing what must be done does away with fear." —Rosa Parks
Video above written by Riché D. Richardson with animation by Eido.
"I have learned over the years that when one's mind is made up, this diminishes fear; knowing what must be done does away with fear." —Rosa Parks
Video above written by Riché D. Richardson with animation by Eido.
Gay men have taken over the #proudboys hashtag on Twitter. Pure genius. From CNN: Matt Dechaine, one of the men who pitched in with photos of himself and his husband in efforts to overtake the hashtag, said his goal was simply to spread joy. "Seeing the hashtag was so uplifting," Dechaine, who is from England,… READ THE REST
My friends in the music industry have produced another fantastic compilation of previously unreleased recordings by the likes of Pearl Jam, David Byrne, Yoko Ono, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Sturgill Simpson, Arcade Fire, and many other artists. "Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy" is on sale at Bandcamp today only. Above, listen to… READ THE REST
Helen Reddy, the Australian-American singer and activist who famously co-wrote and sang the 1971 feminist anthem "I Am Woman," has died at age 78. The song was informed by Reddy's experiences in the Women's Movement in Australia. "I realised that the song I was looking for didn't exist, and I was going to have to… READ THE REST
We'd all love to make the trip home this year for the holidays, but the reality is, that's probably not in the cards for millions right now. But with encouraging signs that a COVID-19 vaccine in early 2021 may be the light at the end of our dark and dreary 2020 tunnel, it isn't too… READ THE REST
This year, the pledge to focus on your health and take better care of yourself in 2021 needs to be more than just words. As we've all seen the past several months, your health is your most precious asset. So when it comes to getting your body into its best possible shape, it's time to… READ THE REST
It's become a tradition in the Boing Boing Store. Just like winter and Santa, every year's end isn't complete without the most tricked-out set of killer Mac apps included in the annual Cyber Monday Mac Bundle. Last year's assortment was a monster hit, spawning more than 100 5-star reviews from thousands sold. So, of course,… READ THE REST