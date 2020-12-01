The real reason Trump is contesting vote counts? To bilk his cult suckers out of $150 million

Trump filed lawsuits in six states to contest the election results and was laughed out of every court. He never expected to win. It's all a charade to bilk his foolish followers into maxing out their credit cards "to fund his post-presidency activities."

From The Washington Post:

The donations are purportedly being solicited for the Official Election Defense Fund, which is blazed in all red across the Trump campaign's website, with an ominous picture of the president outside the White House.

There is no such account, however. The fundraising requests are being made by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint fundraising committee that raises money for the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee. As of Nov. 18, that committee also shares its funds with Save America, a new leadership PAC that Trump set up in early November and which he can use to fund his post-presidency activities.