These 10 best-selling air purifiers can offer a fresh start to 2021, at surprise Cyber Tuesday prices

With 2020 coming to a merciful close, could there be a better symbol for freshly launching into the new year than actually clearing the air? While that works metaphorically, the sad state of our world makes it critical, too. The air in everyone's home could use some pretty heavy cleansing nowadays.

With that in mind, check out this assortment of the 10 best-selling air purifiers that you can still pick up at their heavily discounted Cyber Monday price, extended for surprise Cyber Tuesday deals. In addition to the price cut, you can also knock off another 20% by using the promo code CMSAVE20 at checkout.

Equipped with the world's smallest commercial particulate sensor, the Wynd Plus is an efficient killer of airborne pathogens, removing 99% of particles over 0.3 microns, including pathogen-carrying mucus. At just the size of a water bottle, and as a completely portable device, it can also alert you to environmental conditions around you so you can take immediate action.

While the Silent Comfort feature means this unit is quiet enough to always enjoy a peaceful night's sleep, don't think that means it isn't doing its job. The TechCare has an advanced three-stage filtration system with high-efficiency filters to scrub 99.97% of air particulates, to pull odors, dust, mold, and allergens out of your air.

Using the Air's unique H11 EPA-Carbon filter, this unit cleanses the surrounding air with its unique purification system, removing up to 99.97% of all large airborne particles. And, while we love that it connects via Bluetooth to pull instant air quality readings in your area, the fact that it also plays lullabies to put your baby to sleep is a great little touch.

Any air purifier can say it does a great job, but the Allergy Pro 200 backs it up with its stellar CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) ratings. That certification by an independent laboratory shows that the true HEPA filtration really does capture 99.97% of pet dander, mold spores, and smoke, even in medium to large rooms.

This compact, yet powerful purifier that can purify the air in a 170 square-foot room in just 20 minutes. It uses an energy-efficient design and a trio of filters to get the job done, clearing molds, dust, smoke, and other allergens using three adjustable speeds so you'll get just the level of room filtration you need.

This multi-talented unit has the credentials, including a 4.5 out of 5 star Amazon rating and a sterling 218 score for its Clean Air Delivery Rate. The pre-filter, true HEPA filter, cold catalyst, and activated carbon filter all work with the built-in Negative Ion Generator, which binds to and neutralizes all the worst airborne pollutants.

A 2020 CES Innovation Award winner, the lightweight and portable Luft Cube uses its patented Solid-State Photocatalysis Purification (SPP) technology, along with UV LED light, to destroy toxic chemical gases, molds, bacteria, allergens, and unpleasant smells in your air. It also means there's no filter to replace – ever.

With its six-stage purification system, the PURO²XYGEN is a workhorse. The highly calibrated sensors detect contaminants in the air, then wipe out 99.98% of all pet dander, mold, dust, viruses, bacteria, and more, even in rooms up to 550 square-feet. There's even a soft LED night-light for just the right ambiance as it does its germ-killing business.

We know UV-C LED light is a ruthlessly thorough means to destroy bacteria and other aerial contaminants. And, with its full 360-degree H13 HEPA filter, this portable purifier unleashes the light to maximum effect. Plus, you can also add essential oils to this unit for a cleansing burst of aromatherapy when needed.

With a single press of a button, Mister UV jumps in to clean, and then circulate purified air in your home, office, or even your vehicle. With a HEPA filter and 360-degree inlet, it removes 99.97% of household odors and gaseous pollutants like smoke, VOCs, exhaust, smog, and more with activated carbon filters. And, the silent DC brushless motor makes it work as quietly as a ninja.

Prices subject to change.