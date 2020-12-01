Sheryl Crow and "friends" perform a lovely cover of Tom Petty's "You Don't Know How It Feels." Petty's original version appears on Wildflowers, his 1994 album that was just celebrated with a lavish 7 LP (or 9 LP super-deluxe) box set packed with alternate takes and unreleased tracks.
Watch Sheryl Crow and her clones cover Tom Petty
