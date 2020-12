-https://www.tiktok.com/@souptimmy/video/6893598954504719622

TikToker souptimmy shows a cool trick using a couple of fidget toys. It may take a couple of viewings to see how this in-camera trick is done.

Hint: the toy is called a geobender and has magnetic edges. It is triangular/hexagonal.

Image: TikTok / souptimmy