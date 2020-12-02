1890s mechanical device sounds exactly like a bird singing

This wind-up mechanism has a tiny bellows and several gears that produce a remarkably lifelike bird call.

Szymon Pawelec, the collector and demonstrator who consulted on the Scorsese film Hugo, says:

A mechanical singing bird mechanism. Made around 120 years ago in Paris, probably by Bontems. In the film I hope you can identify all the major parts and see them working together to make the sound. The mechanism was in a rusted and seized state and has been restored. Surpisingly the bellows are in good original condition. See our channel for more, much more.