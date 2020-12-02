How was Weird Al's 2020?

Rolling Stone asked Weird Al Yankovic a series of questions about how his year went. The answers are pure Al.

The album I listened to the most in 2020 was:

A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip by Sparks. I've always loved those guys, and I'm inspired and amazed by the fact that they've been consistently releasing brilliant albums since the 70s. They've never lost a step.

I'd define my current state of mind as:

It's kind of a heady mixture of existential anxiety and boredom. I'm gonna call it Groundhog Day PTSD.

The viral video I kept coming back to in quarantine was:

Gotta be the "Imagine" video. It was very inspirational — I remember thinking, "If all these celebrities can keep it together after three whole days in lockdown… well then, by golly, I can too."

A new hobby I picked up in quarantine was:

Gaming. Once the lockdown hit, I dug my ancient PS3 out of storage, ordered a bunch of old games for cheap off of eBay, and spent an inordinate amount of time killing demons and blowing things up late at night while my family was sleeping.

The thing I'm least looking forward to in 2021 is:

The heat death of the universe. Although supposedly that's not going to happen for trillions of years… if you're going to listen to scientists.

Image: Kristine Slipson, CC By 3.0