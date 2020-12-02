Parler, alt-right Twitter alternative, has a porn problem

When alt-right Twitter alternative Parler launched in 2020, its CEO told a reporter, "We're a community town square, an open town square, with no censorship… If you can say it on the street of New York, you can say it on Parler."

Soon after Parler started deleting accounts of left-wing members. Then it banned pornography (which Twitter allows). Eventually, it became more censorious than Twitter, with the exception of allowing hate speech.

Recently Parler revised its terms of service to allow things that Twitter already allows, including pornography. As you might expect, Paler is now a bastion of hate speech and ads for hardcore pornography websites.

From Chron.com: