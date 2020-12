Santa Claus feels like society has progressed to the point where he's a has-been. No one wants to sit in his lap, people no longer welcome late night home intruders, and they like to track their packages with apps. In this video, the jolly old elf confides his anxieties to his psychotherapist. The ad for the Norwegian Postal Service was produced by the agency Matias & Mathias.

[via Laughing Squid]