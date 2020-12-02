The Nix Pro 2 Color Sensor instantly IDs any color on any surface, anywhere

From artists to serious design pros, color isn't just about fun. It's a livelihood. And, there's a lot more to it than being able to point out the differences between a royal blue and a sky blue. Can you tell the difference between a blood-red and a garnet red? How about if you throw cherry red and current red into the argument? Heck, what is a current red, anyway? And what are each of their hex color codes? And, how about if you want a paint that actually matches that color?

Color collaboration is definitely not as easy as it seems. However, a tool like the Nix Pro 2 Color Sensor can eliminate a lot of the ambiguity and anxiety out of dealing with color, with the push of a button.

The Nix Pro 2 is the latest new-and-improved version of Nix's award-winning color sensor that can basically give you all the info you need about a color, almost instantly.

The Nix is the size of a ping pong ball, and essentially serves as a sort of Shazam for matching colors virtually anywhere. All you have to do is point the Nix at any surface, from a paint layer, vinyl, leather, plastic, fabric, dyes, and more, and push the button.

Within seconds, the eagle-eyed Nix analyzes the pigment under its calibrated LED light, identifies it, and gives you all the information you need to replicate it. The Nix checks your choice against more than 100,000 brand-name paint colors and harmonies, as well as the full range of RGB, HEX, CMYK, and LAB hues.

Armed with the paint selections of major manufacturers like Benjamin Moore, Dulux, Farrow & Ball, Sherwin Williams, and more, the Nix can tell you the exact color choice from the specific maker that'll work for your project. And, if the work is digital, you'll have the exact color code number you can use and share with others. The Nix takes all the guesswork out of color consultation.

In addition to handling A/B color comparisons, the Nix also pairs with the Nix Paints, Nix Digital, and Nix Pro Color Sensor apps so you can create your own custom color libraries.

The Nix Pro 2 Color Sensor is a professional-grade tool for anyone with a flair for color and design. Regularly $349, it's on sale now at $50 off the retail price, down to just $299.99.