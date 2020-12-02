The Robosen T9 is the transforming robot toy to top all robot toys in 2021

Every holiday season is marked by a few "it" toys. While you can always count on a hot new next-gen gaming console to spark a frenzy, it's not often that those hot toy items are almost as coveted by adults as they are kids.

There's a reason that CNET called the Robosen T9 Programmable Robot one of the "coolest robots of 2020", and that KTLA labeled it as this year's "must-have toy", or that the Verge just came out and blanketed it with the title as "one of the coolest robot toys ever made".

Make no mistake – the T9 will be THE most talked-about gift you give this year, even if you end up keeping it for yourself.

After years of mildly robotic, yet ultimately one-trick robot toys, the T9 is really set to deliver the goods. Meticulously designed with more than 3,000 state-of-the-art, high-grade metal alloy parts and 22 proprietary servo motors, it's a Transformer who can actually transform. Synced to its app, or via voice commands, you can make the T9 contort itself from its truck-like vehicle mode to its free-standing robot mode and back again, all with amazing fluidity.

As a vehicle, you can run it around the room like an RC car. As a robot, you can make it walk, put it through fight maneuvers, and more.

And, while those actions alone would be cool enough, the T9 is also completely programmable. Yep, this fun-as-heck toy turns into a pretty fantastic educational toy as well, with an easy, intuitive manual, and visual programming interface that can help you put the T9 through literally hundreds of different actions.

Each movement is added step-by-step so it can be used as part of longer movement sequences. In fact, with enough practice and coding work, you can basically make the T9 the start of its own sci-fi movie, with all of your actions programmed in to run in a fluid, real-life sequence.

You can make it dance. You can make it fight. You can add voices and sound effects. You can make it pet the cat. It took nine years for Robosen to perfect the T9 – and it shows in the range of ability packed into this foot-tall robo-beast of a toy.

Let's put it this way…there's a decent chance the T9 could go toe-to-toe with Buzz, Woody, and every other toy in Andy's room, and still come out on top.

The Robosen T9 Programmable Robot is regularly priced at $499, but right now, you can save $100 off the price and pick one up for just $399.99. Trust us – no one will be disappointed.