The WonderCube Pro is only 1 inch across, but may be your new mobile EDC go-to

Back in the days before schools, airlines, and law enforcement considered them weapons, most people used to carry around a Swiss Army knife, or another such multi-tool, for handling all those daily problems and fixes.

Now, with our lives filled with gadgets and tech, we're all swimming in cables, connectors, plugins, and more to make sure all our bright, shiny toys keep working. So it's probably about time a tech-version of the Swiss Army knife became part of most people's everyday carry collection.

The WonderCube Pro might just be able to scratch that particular itch, facilitating a bunch of different tech responsibilities in the tiniest possible available space.

And, when we say the WonderCube Pro is tiny, that's not an exaggeration. Measuring only an inch across, it's a tightly compacted cube that's designed to connect easily to a keyring, a bag, or anything else you lug around every day.

Once the cube is unfolded, it unleashes an assortment of eight different tech essentials for handling all the needed duties involving an Android or iOS smartphone, tablet, or other device.

It's got Lightning, USB-C, and MicroUSB adapters to connect a device to a laptop or another power source, as well as a foldout USB cable. The connectors are even gold-plated to facilitate an even quicker charge.

It's got a built-in micro-SD card reader that supports up to 128GB, which also allows the Cube to serve as an effective on-the-go flash drive. There are also micro-suction cups that easily attach or detach on the phone's back panel for a makeshift phone stand for viewing in either portrait or landscape modes.

And, while the Cube doesn't have its own onboard power battery, you can basically make your own with the plug-in for a standard 9V battery. Just slotting in that normal store-bought 9V can translate into power for your device, offering an extra 2 to 3 hours of talk time.

Reviewers liked what they've seen from the WonderCube Pro. Forbes called it "timeless", iBlastPhone said it was a "must-have accessory", and Trendhunter labeled it "incredible". Those testimonials should help inspire confidence that it can fit nicely into your EDC assortment.

Though the WonderCube Pro usually retails for $79, you can save almost half off that price with this offer and get one for only $39.95.