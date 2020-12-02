My friend and former colleague (and Media Matters Editor-At-Large) Parker Molloy made this mashup of Daft Punk and "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and I hate it but I can't look away.
This Daft Punk-Mariah Carey mashup is the perfect Christmas song for the hell year of 2020
- all i want for christmas is you
- Christmas songs
- daft punk
- Mariah Carey
- mash-
- mashups
- musical genre mashups
