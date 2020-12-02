Roughly translated, the caption reads: "I feel like I don't need friends anymore." (Thanks, Lux!)
Watch: Guitarist rocks with bird pal happily sitting on his hand
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- birds
- cute
- music
Watch Sheryl Crow and her clones cover Tom Petty
Sheryl Crow and "friends" perform a lovely cover of Tom Petty's "You Don't Know How It Feels." Petty's original version appears on Wildflowers, his 1994 album that was just celebrated with a lavish 7 LP (or 9 LP super-deluxe) box set packed with alternate takes and unreleased tracks. READ THE REST
Short documentary about Jonathan Coulton
SindrElf (previously) celebrates the fiftieth birthday of Jonathan Coulton (previously) by creating a 30-minute biographical documentary about his work and career. An enjoyable tour of the classics! I've been a fan of JoCo since I was 16 in 2007. He was the first musician I was a real fan of. When I traveled around Europe… READ THE REST
New album by John Shirley and Jerry King, "Spaceship Landing in a Cemetery"
Science fiction author, Blue Oyster Cult lyricist, and "cyberpunk patient zero," John Shirley, has also been creating music while doing all of those other things. His latest project is with guitarist Jerry King and it's called Spaceship Landing in a Cemetery. I'm really enjoying this record. This review on Amazon does a good job of… READ THE REST
The Robosen T9 is the transforming robot toy to top all robot toys in 2021
Every holiday season is marked by a few "it" toys. While you can always count on a hot new next-gen gaming console to spark a frenzy, it's not often that those hot toy items are almost as coveted by adults as they are kids. There's a reason that CNET called the Robosen T9 Programmable Robot… READ THE REST
IPVanish VPN offers a year of protection and 250GB of cloud storage for under $30
The need for a virtual private network (VPN) is all but universal these days, but choosing the right VPN provider can often be a shot in the dark. Some VPN shoppers are focused on security, while others are just looking for ways around international geoblocking restrictions. With most VPNs providing a similar array of services,… READ THE REST
These 10 best-selling air purifiers can offer a fresh start to 2021, at surprise Cyber Tuesday prices
With 2020 coming to a merciful close, could there be a better symbol for freshly launching into the new year than actually clearing the air? While that works metaphorically, the sad state of our world makes it critical, too. The air in everyone's home could use some pretty heavy cleansing nowadays. With that in mind,… READ THE REST