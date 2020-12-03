Bruce Sterling posted a gallery of images depicting the famous "woman yelling at cat" meme rendered in different period styles.
A gallery of "woman yelling at cat" meme art in different historical styles
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- art
Magnificent burst of graffiti bombing on NYC subways
Over the weekend, graffiti artists bombed at least two dozen New York City train cars resulting in a traveling gallery of magnificent pieces reminiscent of subway art's 1970s heyday. From The City: The bulk of the hits occurred during the nightly 1 a.m.-to-5 a.m. suspension of subway passenger service, a source with knowledge of the… READ THE REST
Hannibal Lecter striking the Sonic Adventure pose
Marcos Lopez (artstation) was struck by the "very simple question" of "What if NBC Hannibal did the Sonic Adventure pose?" Here is the outcome: Several hours before posting this, Lopez had offered a mysterious rumination—"No matter how stupid and farfetched an idea may seem, you must always see it through to the end"—perhaps illuminated by… READ THE REST
Simon Stålenhag directed a music video for Duvchi
I'm a big fan of Simon Stålenhag (previously at BB) but found the screen production of Tales from the Loop more cold and distant than his disarming, monumental artwork. His own directorial debut, though, is full of warm magic: the video for Geronimo, a song from Duvchi's forthcoming album This Kind of Ocean [Amazon]. He… READ THE REST
The WonderCube Pro is only 1 inch across, but may be your new mobile EDC go-to
Back in the days before schools, airlines, and law enforcement considered them weapons, most people used to carry around a Swiss Army knife, or another such multi-tool, for handling all those daily problems and fixes. Now, with our lives filled with gadgets and tech, we're all swimming in cables, connectors, plugins, and more to make… READ THE REST
The Nix Pro 2 Color Sensor instantly IDs any color on any surface, anywhere
From artists to serious design pros, color isn't just about fun. It's a livelihood. And, there's a lot more to it than being able to point out the differences between a royal blue and a sky blue. Can you tell the difference between a blood-red and a garnet red? How about if you throw cherry… READ THE REST
The Robosen T9 is the transforming robot toy to top all robot toys in 2021
Every holiday season is marked by a few "it" toys. While you can always count on a hot new next-gen gaming console to spark a frenzy, it's not often that those hot toy items are almost as coveted by adults as they are kids. There's a reason that CNET called the Robosen T9 Programmable Robot… READ THE REST