GlassDuo adds a theremin to their ethereal glass harp music

This beautiful etude gets a modern update as glass harp masters Anna and Arkadiusz Szafraniec are joined by thereminist Grégoire Blanc.

Szymanowski is one of our favorite Polish composers. Even though he originally wrote his Etude in B-flat minor for piano, we are certain that he would have enjoyed seeing it performed on two such unique instruments: the glass harp and the theremin. We invited Grégoire Blanc, an extremely talented young French musician, to perform with us and are more than happy to share the results with you. We are grateful to the Polish Ministry of Culture for their generous support in the form of a "Culture on the Web" (Kultura w sieci) scholarship. The amazing camerawork courtesy of Barbara Szafraniec and Angelica Blanc.

And since it's the season, here's some Tchaikovsky:

Image: YouTube / GlassDuo